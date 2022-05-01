PM says on Labour Day government will continue with wage increases

Share:







Source: N1

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Sunday greeted Croatian citizens on International Workers' Day, saying that the government will continue to improve workers' status during times of numerous challenges and resolutely continue with its policy of wage increases in the years to come.

This year on International Workers’ Day I once again wish to express my gratitude to all workers who in these difficult circumstances are the most deserving for the Croatian economy’s resilience, growth and competitiveness, Plenkovic wrote in his message.

Hence, the government will continue to improve workers’ status in times when we are faced with numerous challenges and changing global and market opportunities that the 4th industrial revolution brings.

Faced with the consequences of the COVID pandemic, Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and increased prices of energy and food, the government has taken a series of measures to save jobs, economic stability and the economic and social standards of Croatian families.

The Prime Minister added that, led by the principle of social solidarity, the government is resolving key issues together with the unions for the well-being of workers.

He is satisfied with the agreement reached recently with unions in state and public services that guarantees the further growth of the base wage and material rights and, with that, increased purchasing power for employees.

He noted that after years of stagnation in wages, in the past five and a half years a significant improvement has been made and the base wage in the public and state sector has increased by more than 23%.

The average net wage increased by 32% to HRK 7,452 in February and the minimum net wage increased by 50% to HRK 3,750. In the period from 2016 to 2021, real wages increased significantly more than prices.

Despite the demanding economic circumstances, and with the support of Croatian citizens, we will resolutely continue with our policy of wage increases in the coming years, Plenkovic said.

He underscored that the government will continue to implement reforms, create a quality business environment, stimulate investments as a precondition to modernise Croatia, continue with economic growth, create new jobs and continue to increase wages, which means a higher living standard for Croatian citizens.