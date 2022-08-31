PM Plenkovic: We want all members of Ina’s management to be ‘called to account’

Share:







Source: Patrik Macek/PIXSELL

"I will insist on calling to account all members of the Ina management board, both the Croatian and Hungarian members, and making changes to the way Ina is managed, Prime Minister, Andrej Plenkovic, said on Wednesday, in the wake of the most recent scandal in which Ina is believed to have been defrauded of more than 1 billion kuna (€133 million).

“Plenkovic made the statement after a meeting with representatives of parliament majority,” the state news agency Hina explained.

Five suspects, including an Ina executive, were arrested last Saturday on suspicion of defrauding Ina of more than 1 billion kuna by buying natural gas supplies from an intermediary at belo-market prices and selling those supplies to companies abroad at market prices at a ten-fold markup, and in the process acquiring an illegal gain of at least 848 million kuna (€113 million).

The national oil company Ina is 49-percent owned by the Hungarian pol firm Mol, with the Croatian government holding a 45-percent stake.