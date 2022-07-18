PM Plenkovic: Vucic will be allowed to visit when the time is right

Share:







Source: N1

Croatian Prime Minister, Andrej Plenkovic, said on Monday that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's potential visit to Croatia "cannot be private because of political implications" and that it will come about "when the time is right."

According to local media who reported on this in great detail over the past few days, Vucic has recently expressed his wish to visit the Jasenovac memorial centre “privately,” but has been denied clearance from the Croatian authorities to visit the site of the WWII concentration camp.

“We have learned unofficially that he wishes to pay a visit on Sunday, but without a formal announcement that should precede any visit, especially of this nature. No matter how discreet he may want it to be, it’s not a private visit. It’s a matter that has its political implications,” Plenkovic told reporters after a meeting of the leadership of his HDZ party.

“We have said that it is not the right moment, nor is the method right. When the time comes and the conditions have been met, we can talk about it,” he added.

He described the reaction from Belgrade, not just from the government but the media as well, as “hysterical,” adding that Croatia is “inclusive and tolerant” and is not trying to score political points on this issue.

“The visit will come about when the time comes. A policy of fait accompli is unacceptable anywhere, including Croatia. At this point we concluded that this visit does not suit us,” Plenkovic said.

Earlier on Monday, Vucic said he had tried but failed to arrange with Zagreb a visit to Jasenovac three times, once in 2021, and twice in 2022. He said he was rejected because of the “internal political situation” in Croatia, with the explanation that his visit was not welcome.

Plenkovic said that any visit that might have political consequences should be carefully arranged.

“It is important that we treat each other with respect and show that we are states. States communicate like people,” Plenkovic said, adding that anyone wishing to visit someone should announce their visit.

He said that the matter would be discussed later on “when passions have cooled” and “constructive communication is established.”