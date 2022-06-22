PM Plenkovic: Today we pay tribute to Croatian anti-fascists

Share:







Source: N1/Ivan Hrstić/ilustracija

Croatian anti-fascists courageously stood up against Nazism and Fascism in Croatia, making it possible for Croatia to be on the side of victors at the end of World War II, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic wrote on Wednesday, in his message on the occasion of Croatia's Antifascist Struggle Day.

Anti-Fascist Struggle Day is observed in Croatia on June 22 as a bank holiday, in memory of June 22, 1941, when the first Partisan detachment and the first anti-fascist unit in this part of Europe were founded in Brezovica Forest near the central Croatian town of Sisak.