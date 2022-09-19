PM Plenkovic to attend UN General Assembly, meet Croatian community in the US

Share:







Source: Pixabay/Ilustracija

PM Andrej Plenkovic will be staying in the US from Tuesday to Friday, on the occasion of a session of the UN General Assembly in New York, where he will also visit Harvard University, and in Pittsburgh he will meet representatives of the Croatian Fraternal Union, the prime minister's office said on Monday.

On Tuesday, the prime minister will attend a reception in New York for the Croatian community in the United States, and on Wednesday, he will visit Harvard University.

At the Ivy League university, he will meet with representatives of Harvard Kennedy School and the Minda de Gunzburg Center for European Studies, which was established in 1969 and promotes the interdisciplinary understanding of European history, politics, economy and societies.

In the afternoon, PM Plenkovic will meet with Croatian students and give a speech.

On Thursday, the premier will visit Pittsburgh and meet the leadership of the Croatian Fraternal Union.

The Croatian prime minister will address the UN General Assembly on Friday, 23 September, and he will also meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as well as hold a number of bilateral meetings.

This is the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, taking place from 13 to 26 September, and its main topics are the war in Ukraine, energy crisis, climate change, ending the COVID-19 pandemic and transforming education.