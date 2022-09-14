PM Plenkovic tests positive to Covid-19

Share:







Source: N1

Prime Minister, Andrej Plenkovic, tested positive to Covid-19 on Wednesday morning and has been ordered to isolate at home, state news agency Hina said.

“The prime minister will carry out his duties from home in line with doctors’ orders,” Hina cited a government press release. The prime minister has authorized his deputy, Minister for Veterans’ Affairs, Tomo Medved, to call and chair cabinet meetings and sign acts of government.

The press release said that although the prime minister and other cabinet ministers have been vaccinated against Covid-19, the vaccine itself does not fully protect against infection, but provides protection against severe forms of the disease.

The cabinet ministers and aides who were in close contact with the prime minister will follow the recommendations from health authorities, including the wearing of face masks, self-testing and other precautions, government spokesman Marko Milic said.