PM Plenkovic: Srebrenica genocide was a ‘defeat for humanity’

Share:







Source: ELVIS BARUKCIC/AFP, Ilustracija

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic tweeted on Monday that the Srebrenica genocide was "a defeat for humanity" and expressed his respect for the victims and his condolences to their families.

“It’s been 27 years since the Srebrenica genocide, which represents a defeat of humanity. We remember with respect the more than 8,000 Bosniak men, boys and civilians killed in Srebrenica. We deeply sympathise with their families and loved ones,” Plenkovic wrote on his Twitter account.

It is the anniversary of the genocide committed in 1995 against Bosniaks from the Srebrenica area by members of the Bosnian Serb army and police.

It is estimated that more than eight thousand Bosniak men and boys were killed over ten days in July 1995, and the search for the remains of about a thousand of the victims is still ongoing.

Former Bosnian Serb political and military leaders, Radovan Karadzic and Ratko Mladic, were sentenced to life imprisonment for their responsibility for the Srebrenica genocide.