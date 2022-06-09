PM Plenkovic rejects Serbian indictments for wartime Croatian pilots

Share:







Source: N1

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Wednesday commented on a Belgrade high court's decision to uphold an indictment against Croatian pilots for an alleged war crime against Serb civilians in the 1995 Operation Storm, saying that Croatia would not accept the indictment.

Serbian prosecutors have indicted four Croatian pilots for ordering on 7 and 8 August 1995 the shelling of a column of refugees on two locations in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Thirteen fatalities have been identified, including six children, as well as 24 wounded persons.

“That is out of the question. Croatia does not accept Serbian prosecutors’ issuing indictments against non-Serbian nationals in territory that is not Serbian,” he said.

He also dismissed Serbia’s regional jurisdiction. “Serbia was the aggressor in Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo… its playing prosecutor won’t be tolerated.” Plenkovic added that Croatia had wanted to solve the problem through an agreement but that the Serbian side had turned a deaf ear to its proposal.