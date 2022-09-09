PM Plenkovic: Queen Elizabeth II was a ‘source of inspiration to generations’

Share:







Source: N1

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a source of inspiration to generations, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic tweeted on Thursday, and offered his condolences to the royal family and to the British people," state news agency Hina said.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died on Thursday after reigning for 70 years.

“Her example of leadership and service to her nation will remain an everlasting testament,” the prime minister wrote.

Queen Elizabeth II was on Britain’s throne since she was 25. She died peacefully at Balmoral, the Scottish holiday home to the royal family.