PM Plenkovic: New agreement with the EU puts €9bn at Croatia’s disposal

Source: N1

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said at the start of the government's meeting on Thursday that on Wednesday the European Commission adopted the Partnership Agreement with Croatia, paving the way for the disbursement of €9 billion to Croatia.

The Partnership Agreement with Croatia, a strategic document for planning investments from the cohesion policy funds, makes 9 billion euros at the disposal for Croatia’s economic, social, and territorial cohesion, green and digital transition in 2021-2027.

The Partnership Agreement with Croatia refers to the funds of the Cohesion Policy such as the European Regional and Development Fund (ERDF), the European Social Fund Plus (ESF+), the Cohesion Fund and the Just Transition Fund as well as and the European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund (EMFAF).

Plenkovic recalled that the Partnership Agreement plus the funds the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) would make it possible for Croatia to tap 25 billion euros to boost its development in this decade.