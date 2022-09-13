PM Plenkovic meets with Montenegro’s Foreign Minister Krivokapic in Zagreb

Share:







Source: N1

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Tuesday met with Montenegrin Foreign Minister, Ranko Krivokapic, with whom he discussed regional stability and Montenegro's EU journey, state agency Hina said citing a press release.

PM Plenkovic was cited as saying that Croatia was interested in further developing bilateral relations with Montenegro “as a close neighbor and NATO ally.” The two officials “stressed that preserving stability in the Western Balkans was in both countries’ interest,” notably in the context of the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Plenkovic reiterated that Croatia would “continue to strongly support Montenegro’s EU journey” and share its experience in the integration process. “Further care for the ethnic Croat minority in Montenegro remains a priority for Croatia as well,” he added.

Plenkovic and Krivokapic also “expressed satisfaction” with the unveiling of a plaque on the island of Vis honouring Montenegrin admiral Vladimir Barovic, who during the aggression on Croatia refused to take part in attacks on Croatian cities, Hina cited the unsigned press release as saying.