PM Plenkovic meets with company CEOs to discuss sending more aid to Ukraine

Share:







Source: N1

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic met with executives of large Croatian companies to discuss ways of helping Ukraine, particularly in terms of supplying medicines and water to that country, state agency Hina informed the public on Tuesday, citing Plenkovic's tweet.

“I met with CEOs of Atlantic Group, Fortenova Group, JGL, PharmaS, Pliva, and Podravka regarding further aid to Ukraine, particularly with regard to supplying medicines and water. I will join the donors’ conference in Warsaw, along with the government, and Croatian companies,” Plenkovic tweeted.

Plenkovic was referring to an international donors’ conference for Ukraine scheduled for 5 May. The initiative aims to provide humanitarian support to Ukraine.

Hina did not offer any more details about potential aid Croatian companies might send to Ukraine. According to the UN, 13 million people in Ukraine need vital humanitarian aid, including shelter, food and medical supplies.