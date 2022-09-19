PM Plenkovic: Government ‘ready to help’ flood-affected regions

Share:







Source: N1

Prime Minister, Andrej Plenkovic, said at a government session on Monday that the government was ready to help Bjelovar-Bilogora County and the town of Cazma compensate for and recover from the damage caused by recent floods.

The PM said that the government was coordinating activities with the authorities of Karlovac, Ogulin, Ozalj and other towns and would help them as well, as it always did in similar situations.

In a comment on negotiations with social partners, Plenkovic said that they would begin on Wednesday, 21 September.

Recalling a 4% increase in the base pay for public and civil servants, an increase in the local public transportation bonus, an increase in the allowance for regular medical check-ups, and a 5% bonus for a completed specialist study program, Plenkovic expressed confidence that the dialogue would be good and that social partners would agree optimal solutions, taking into consideration the overall economic situation in the country.

He said that the number of unemployed persons in Croatia was the lowest since 2016, that the number of pension insurees was the highest in the last 20 years or so, and that the average wage during his term in office had increased by 2,000 kuna, the minimum wage by 1,250 kuna and the median wage by 1,510 kuna.

Plenkovic also said that this week Croatia would mark the National day to combat violence against women, announcing new legislative changes to introduce stricter penalties for violence and specialist training for judges to deal with crimes of domestic violence.

He recalled that the European Week of Sports was being marked from 23 to 30 September and congratulated the national water polo team on winning the gold medal at the recent European championship in Split.