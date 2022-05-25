PM Plenkovic: ECB’s Lagarde supports Croatia joining euro zone

Share:







Source: TOBIAS SCHWARZ / AFP

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde supports Croatia's accession to the eurozone, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Twitter on Tuesday after their talks on the fringes of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Croatia is grateful to Lagarde for “the support for joining the eurozone,” he tweeted.

“Coming out of macroeconomic imbalances and the assessments of credit rating agencies confirm that Croatia is economically and financially stable,” Plenković wrote, adding that membership of the eurozone would additionally strengthen that.

On the fringes of the forum, former Croatian president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic received the Polish Order of the White Eagle, presented by President Andrzej Duda, for the development of the Three Seas Initiative.