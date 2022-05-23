PM Plenkovic: Croatian regions to reach average EU development level ‘by 2030’

Share:







Source: Tomislav Miletic/PIXSELL

"Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Monday said that thanks to the EU's regional development and cohesion policy, Croatian regions would reach the EU's average development level by 2030," state agency Hina said on Monday.

Addressing a ceremonial session of the County Assembly on the occasion of Lika-Senj County Day, Plenkovic said that the process of decentralisation has made the county stronger and has helped its fiscal capacities to rise by 78%. He added that strong cooperation on projects exists between the county and the government.

Plenkovic underscored that budget funds from the schemes adopted to alleviate the pandemic crisis saved 5,000 jobs in 1,144 employers in that county.

The Prime Minister listed this government’s strategic successes such as drawing closer to the Schengen and Euro areas, and underscored that “today, Croatia has completely exited the macroeconomic imbalance mechanism,” which he referred to as an “exceptional achievement.”

Plenkovic expressed his empathy for the Ukrainian people and his respect for Ukraine. After the meeting, he met with Ukrainian refugees who have found shelter in Korenica.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Croatia Vasyl Kyrylych thanked Croatia and Lika-Senj County for taking in Ukrainian refugees who were forced to leave their homeland.

County Prefect Ernest Petry (HDZ) said that it was up to everyone in the county to raise this region to the level it deserves, to become recognisable and competitive and that requires optimism and togetherness between the government and the county, and with other counties.

“It is that new Croatian sovereignism that brings together al and that respects everyone. said Petry, among other things.

At the session, Plenkovic was declared an honorary citizen of this county.