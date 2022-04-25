PM Plenkovic confirms cabinet reshuffle on Friday, refuses to reveal names

Share:







Source: Ludovic MARIN / AFP

Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), Andrej Plenkovic, on Monday confirmed that the names of new ministers would be proposed to the Parliament on Friday, but he did not want to say who they were.

In a statement after a joint meeting of the HDZ party leadership, Plenkovic said that the Parliament would vote on the new ministers on Friday.

“We will announce the details after the meetings with the parliamentary majority,” Plenkovic said, refusing to confirm or deny any of the media speculations about which ministers might leave and which party members might replace them.

According to local media who source their claims to party sources, Plenkovic selected a HDZ councilor in the Zagreb City Assembly, Davor Filipovic, who was also the HDZ candidate for Zagreb mayor in the most recent May 2021 local election, to replace Tomislav Coric to head Ministry of Economy, state agency Hina said.

Another appointment might be mayor of the small town of Novska and MP, Marin Piletic, to replace Josip Aladrovic at the helm of Ministry of Labor. A professor at the Zagreb Faculty of Law, Snjezana Vasiljevic, is rumored to be a candidate to replace the deputy prime minister post held by Boris Milosevic from the Independent Democratic Serb Party (SDSS).

Milosevic and Aladrovic are currently under investigation by the Uskok anti-corruption prosecutors, while Coric is rumored to be keen on getting a new posting at the central bank.