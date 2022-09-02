PM Plenkovic: All cards must be laid on table regarding Ina

Share:







Source: N1

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic reiterated on Friday that the management system in the Ina energy company was bad and should be changed, saying "we must lay all the cards on the table because this situation can't go on."

“It’s not normal that someone at that level arbitrarily sets the price of gas without no one above him knowing anything about it,” he told the press while visiting Virovitica-Podravina County, commenting on a gas trading scam in Ina.

Plenkovic said Economy Minister, Davor Filipovic, would talk with Ina’s majority shareholder, Hungary’s Mol, and that the latest circumstances would change the content of those talks.

“These are now changed circumstances, these are no longer abstract and theoretical situations about who has more shares, who is more important,” he said. “We have a huge affair and a very clearly bad management and decision-making system, and it can’t stay like this.”

Plenkovic said he would ask that the whole Ina management board and its president be held accountable. This is a systemic error and the government “has mechanisms at its disposal” for dealing with this problem, he added.

“Regarding management, we have a concrete, proven, more than clear situation of abuse of office which led to considerable financial damage for the company and the state. Now the circumstances are changing and that’s why those talks will be different.”

Plenkovic went on to say that no one would remain without gas or electricity, and reiterated that the government would present aid measures next week.

As for the opposition’s announcements that it would take action, he said those were ideologically different parties which had only hate for his HDZ in common.

Now they want to transfer that hate to citizens, he said, calling it “only an opportunistic attempt to politically stick one affair to the government and the HDZ.”

He added that “this aggression is led” by Social Democratic Party president Pedja Grbin.

Commenting on the case of a pedophile sent to do community service in an organization which helps children, Plenkovic said it was a serious oversight by the Probation Office and that those responsible should be identified and punished.