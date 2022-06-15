PM on inflation: Government will introduce measures as necessary

Share:







Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic commented in Split on Wednesday on the record-breaking 10.8% inflation rate, saying the government was monitoring the situation and would take steps as necessary, and noting as a positive indicator that this year's tourist season would be at a pre-pandemic level.

“We will introduce a package (of measures) when it’s necessary,” Plenkovic said. He noted that his government had been implementing for six years quality interventionism, “which protects jobs, salaries and the citizens’ standard of living”, and that they would do the same when the time came.

“We have taken very many measures to date, against the inflation and energy price rises, supporting households, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, farmers and fishermen. We’ve cut taxes… and intervened in petroleum product prices, and we will continue to do so,” the prime minister said.

He added that at the moment the government had several plans and was monitoring the situation, and what mattered was that “the GDP is growing, employment is higher than ever and unemployment lower than ever, and the announcements indicate that the tourist season will be almost at the 2019 level”.

He recalled that the main reason for this situation was “the Russian aggression against Ukraine, which has led to energy prices rising, followed by rises in prices of food, commodities, construction material and inflationary pressure.”

Plenkovic was in Split to attend a ceremony marking Split University Day and to express support for HDZ candidate Zoran Djogas, who is running for Split mayor in the 26 June election.