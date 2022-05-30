PM issues Statehood Day message

Share:







Source: N1

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Monday offered his best wishes to citizens for Statehood Day underscoring the government's commitment to the protection of national interests and betterment of the lives of all Croatian citizens.

“We are continuing with our dedicated to make Croatia an even more organised, advanced and developed state,” the Prime Minister said in his message for Statehood Day.

The government stands firmly with the business sector and Croatian citizens, particularly the most vulnerable, he said, underscoring that the government wanted to prevent social fracture.

The government aims to use European funds to improve the quality of life for citizens and ensure a faster and more sustainable economic development, he said.

With digital transformation and the green and energy transition we wish to make our economy more competitive and prepared for the challenges of the 4th industrial revolution, Plenkovic underlined.

On the anniversary of the inauguration of the first democratically elected multi-party parliament, the Prime Minister spoke of the first Croatian President Franjo Tudjman who, he said, won international recognition for Croatia and enabled the liberation of its occupied areas.

Plenkovic said the 1991-95 war was a cornerstone of the Croatian state, adding that Croatia “will always be with its veterans” because of their contribution to the country’s independence.

Speaking of Croatian expatriate communities, he said that many of their members had contributed significantly to Croatia’s defence and international recognition.

“We will continue to help Croats in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the least numerous of the constituent peoples in Bosnia, whose equality we resolutely and tirelessly advocate,” he underscored.

Plenkovic also emphasised full support and solidarity with the friendly Ukrainian people whose defenders, he said, are today defending the values and freedom of all of Europe, adding that nobody understands their justified struggle better than Croatians.

“In today’s increasingly uncertain international circumstances, it is our duty to preserve the safety of our citizens and we will continue investing in our police and strengthening the overall capabilities of the Croatian army. We have shown that with the procurement of the Rafale multipurpose fighter jets that will raise Croatia’s security to a level it has never been at,” said Plenkovic.