PM: Infobip flagship of Croatian IT industry

Share:







Source: N1

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and several ministers on Friday visited Infobip headquarters in Vodnjan, as part of a visit to Istria County, and the PM said that the company's global platform, present in over 70 countries, showed the strength of the flagship companies of Croatia's ICT industry.

Economy and Sustainable Development Minister Davor Filipovic told the press they had listened to Infobip executives’ experiences and advice on how to digitally transform Croatia and that they were informed about the company’s latest acquisitions. He added that the government would do everything to fully support Infobip in further development.

Saying this was the third time that government representatives had visited Infobip, one of the company’s leading people, Roberto Kutic, said they were honoured because they closely cooperated with the government.

We informed them about our business activities, our latest acquisition, and our plans in Croatia and internationally, said Kutic, adding that Infobip was among the top ten companies in Europe and that its goal was to grow further.

Earlier this week, Infobip reported that it had concluded the acquisition of the US Peerless Network company, a global Voice over IP provider, for $200 million.