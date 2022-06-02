PM: Croatia pursues friendly, well-intentioned policy towards Bosnia

Share:







Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Thursday that Croatia pursued a friendly, good-neighbourly and well-intentioned policy towards Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Referring to a draft resolution being circulated in the Bundestag, which calls on Croatia to distance itself from separatists in Bosnia and Herzegovina, that is, from the Bosnian Serb and Croat leaders, Milorad Dodik and Dragan Covic, the Croatian PM said that the draft had been prepared by German parliamentarians from left parties.

The proposed document is being drawn up by a group of left parties and Bundestag members of Bosniak background are involved so the draft is not as it is by chance. It is well known who is behind the document and it concerns the German parliament, said Plenkovic.

He went on to say that Croatia’s policy towards Bosnia and Herzegovina is “friendly, good-neighbourly and well-intentioned.”

Croatia 1st trade partner, second biggest investor in Bosnia

Plenkovic said that Croatia is the second biggest investor in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the first partner in terms of the volume of trade in goods and services.

Croatia helps Bosnia and Herzegovina in all the aspects and strongly advocates the equality of the Croats as one of the constituent peoples, said the PM.

“We will continue pursuing that policy. We have been doing it for years and not just over the past year and a half, when the need to tackle the issue of BiH Croats has been brought home to some,” Plenkovic said.

“We deal with that all the time, in an engaged and systematic manner, regarding constitutional changes, the electoral law, economic support,” he added.

In that context, Plenkovic mentioned Croatia’s financial support to the university and hospital in Mostar, the construction of a theatre in that city, numerous scholarships, support to cultural projects, support to religious communities, work on border demarcation, bridge construction, and the construction of energy infrastructure. That has been the essence of the government and (HDZ) party’s policy over the past 30 years, he said.