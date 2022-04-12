PM confident deal will be reached with trade unions

Share:







Source: N1

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Tuesday he was confident that dialogue with the trade unions of public sector and state administration workers would result in an agreement after Easter.

During his visit to the eastern city of Pozega on Pozega-Slavonia County Day, Plenkovic was asked by the press about the unions’ demands for a higher rise in base pay and his engagement in the negotiations after the unions expressed their dissatisfaction with the current course of talks and demanded that the prime minister should join the negotiating process.

The unionists participating in the negotiations have turned down the government’s offer of a two-percent rise in base pay. Plenkovic noted today that during the term of his cabinet wages in various sectors “have risen between 25% and 40% on aggregate.”

He said he was confident an agreement would be reached to the satisfaction of all the parties concerned and in line with the state budget.

A new round of negotiations is set for Wednesday between Labour Minister Josip Aladrovic and the public sector unions, and Plenkovic expects an agreement to be reached after Easter.

“We have a good dialogue, good talks and a high level of trust, and we have always found excellent solutions,” said the PM, advising the press to check how much wages had gone up in some sectors since 2016.