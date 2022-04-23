Plenkovic supports Jansa ahead of Slovenia’s parliamentary elections

Share:







Source: N1

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has expressed his support to his Slovenian counterpart Janez Jansa who is seeking a second term in office in parliamentary elections on Sunday.

“Ahead of parliamentary elections in Slovenia, I give my strong support to my friend, Prime Minister Janez Janša, and the Slovenian Democratic Party,” Plenkovic said on Twitter on Friday.

Plenković said he had had excellent cooperation with Jansa over the last few years in advancing relations between the two countries.

“We have improved economic cooperation, addressed unresolved issues and tackled together major crises such as COVID and the present energy crisis,” the Croatian PM said, adding that he was confident that Jansa would win.

Jansa’s Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) and Plenkovic’s Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) are both members of the European People’s Party (EPP).

Nearly 1.7 million Slovenians are going to the polls on Sunday to elect a new 90-member parliament and choose between the policy pursued by Janša and the alternative promised by business manager Robert Golob.

According to surveys published by the Dnevnik and Vecer newspapers earlier this week, Golob’s Freedom Movement enjoys the support of 26.3 per cent of the electorate, while Janša’s SDS is backed by 25.5 per cent.