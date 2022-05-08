Plenkovic: Croatia admires resistance of Ukrainian people

Share:







Source: Vlada RH

Croatia admires the resistance of the Ukrainian people and their European aspirations and is ready to help with its own experience in post-war reconstruction, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said during a visit to Kyiv on Sunday.

Plenkovic made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Victory in Europe Day and ahead of Europe Day, observed on 9 May. In his speech, he expressed Croatia’s full support to the Ukrainians in their resistance to the military aggression by neighbouring Russia and to Ukraine’s EU path.

“We admire the resistance you have demonstrated in the face of the Russian aggression. You are fighting not only for the freedom of Ukraine but also for the values that we all share,” the Croatian PM said.

Croatia itself experienced military aggression and that’s why “we understand how hard the pressure is and how difficult the situation is for the defenders and Ukrainians,” Plenkovic said and added: “I have the highest regard for the heroism of Ukrainian soldiers defending their homes, their families, their territory and their homeland.”

Addressing a joint press conference with President Zelensky, Plenkovic noted that he was well aware of the European aspirations of the Ukrainian people.

Before becoming prime minister, Plenkovic had served as chairman of the European Parliament delegation to Ukraine and headed an EP observer mission for the 2014 election in Ukraine. As prime minister, he had offered Ukraine Croatia’s experience with the peaceful reintegration of the Danube region after its 1991-1995 Homeland War.

Plenkovic also offered Croatia’s experience with post-war reconstruction, mine clearance, and reconciliation. “We would like to share this experience with you,” he said, recalling that he had last visited Kyiv five months ago when he and Zelensky signed a statement on Ukraine’s EU membership perspective.

He commended Ukraine for responding so quickly to the EU questionnaire, presented to the Ukrainian president in Kyiv by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, which is the first step by an aspirant country to gain the status of a membership candidate.

“We will be on your side every step of the way,” Plenkovic said.

Croatia has supported the first five packages of sanctions that the EU has imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and will support a sixth package which is being prepared.

Plenkovic expressed satisfaction that Croatian Ambassador Anica Djamic has returned to Kyiv and that the Embassy will continue to operate normally. “This, too, is a strong sign of support to Ukraine and Ukrainians,” he said.