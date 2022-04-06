Plenkovic: A11 motorway to breathe new life into quake-affected Sisak area

Share:







Source: Ivan Hrstić/ N1

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic visited the central Croatian Sisak-Moslavina County on Wednesday and met with County Prefect Ivan Celjak for talks on county and government projects concerning the post-earthquake reconstruction of the region.

He visited two building sites on the 11-km-long Lekenik-Sisak section of the A11 motorway. The value of the project is 281.3 million kuna and the deadline for its completion is 24 months.

Plenkovic expressed his satisfaction with the pace of the work, saying that it would “breathe new life” into the region and help attract investment.

He said that the talks with the county leadership focused on projects aimed at removing the consequences of the December 2020 earthquakes and revitalising the region. The projects discussed included investment in education, health care, cultural, transport and social infrastructure and housing reconstruction.

Plenkovic said that a lot of work had already been done, in particular with regard to the health care and education infrastructure. “The reconstruction process will be further accelerated,” he said.