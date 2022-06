Share:







Source: Pizza Festival

The Pizza Festival, held in Zagreb for the first time, opened in Dr Franjo Tudjman Square on Thursday, and it runs through 3 July.

“Delicious pizzas, excellent music and chilled drinks have the main role in this new gastronomic adventure,” said the organisers from the Chicken or Egg agency.

Visitors will be able to try 19 different pizza flavours from four Croatian hospitality establishments. The working hours of the festival are from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m., and admission is free.