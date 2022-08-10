Petrinja bridge renamed in honour of volunteers who helped 2020 quake victims

Share:







Source: N1

A plaque was unveiled on a bridge in Petrinja on Wednesday naming it the Volunteers' Bridge in honour of the people who came to Petrinja in 2020 to help local residents deal with the aftermath of a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit the city on 29 December 2020.

The new name of the bridge over the River Petrinjcica was proposed by the Petrinja Spring civic group who in that way wanted to express their gratitude to all volunteers from Croatia and abroad who came to Petrinja immediately after the earthquake.

The head of the local fire brigade, Zvonimir Ljubicic, said that the bridge’s new name was a token of gratitude to members of sport fans’ groups, the Croatian Mountain Rescue Service (HGSS), Red Cross, firefighters and numerous individuals who spontaneously joined in efforts to help the earthquake victims.

“I think that people from all over the country came here. We cannot forget their help. They did not only repair damaged properties… they helped us heal our mental wounds, they cried with us. We had to say ‘Thank you’,” said Drinka Mazic of the Petrinja Spring.

The new name of the bridge was unveiled on the occasion of the day of the town’s patron saint, St. Lawrence.

Seven people were killed and extensive material damage was caused in the areas of Petrinja, Sisak and Glina by the 29 December 2020 earthquake.