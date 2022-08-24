Pensions to go up 6.18% based on regular indexation

Share:







Source: Pexels / Photo by Matthias Zomer

As of 1 July pensions will go up 6.18% in line with the regular semi-annual adjustment to consumer prices and average gross wages, and the increased pensions will be paid in September as pensions for August, including the difference for July, the Croatian Pension Insurance Institute said on Wednesday.

Since the actual pension value since 1 January 2022 has been HRK 73.13, and the indexation rate since 1 July 2022 has been 6.18%, the new actual value of the pension amounts to HRK 77.65 or €10.31, the HZMO agency explains.

The HZMO made the decision to raise the actual value of the pension at a session of its steering committee on Wednesday, based on official data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics on the consumer price index and the nominal index of the average gross wage of all employed persons in Croatia in the first half of 2022 in relation to the period from July to December 2021.

The actual value of the pension is adjusted twice a year, on 1 January and 1 July.