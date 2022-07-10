Party leader says Reformists to leave ruling coalition in autumn

Share:







Source: N1

The Reformists, a junior partner in the governing coalition, will exit the coalition led by the HDZ party in the autumn, the Reformists' leader Radimir Cacic told the national HRT broadcaster on Sunday.

According to Cacic, the bone of contention is the government’s failure to deliver on its promise about the implementation of the €600 million North Rail Project.

He accused local HDZ authorities of obstructing the implementation of the project which, he said, was supported by the European Union.

We have received money from Europe for it, however, “there is the instruction that it (project) should not be conducted,” Cacic claimed.

However, he ruled out snap elections.