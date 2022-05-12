Parolin: Vatican strongly supports equality of Bosnia’s constituent peoples

Share:







Source: ALESSANDRO DI MEO / POOL / AFP

The Holy See's Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin, said in Zagreb on Thursday that the Vatican attaches great importance to respect for the equality of the three constituent peoples in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Speaking at a press conference after meeting with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Parolin said that it is the Vatican’s “mission and commitment” to always advocate the recognition of the equality of the three constituent peoples in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“We want this to become a reality. It is our wish and our obligation,” he said, adding that the Vatican must continue to emphasise to the international community the danger of the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina and consequences it may have for stability in that country and the region.

Parolin arrived in Zagreb on Wednesday on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Vatican’s recognition of Croatia and establishment of diplomatic relations, and the 25th anniversary of three agreements between Croatia and the Holy See. This is his third official visit to Croatia.

“The Vatican played a significant role in the international recognition of Croatia because it was among the first states to do so, which then encouraged other countries” to follow suit, he said.

The Holy See recognised Croatia as an independent state on 13 January 1992.

Parolin said that relations between Croatia and the Vatican were excellent, praising regular semi-annual meetings between the Bishops Conference and the government as a “good formula” for direct talks.

Before meeting with the prime minister, Parolin met with Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic and addressed MPs. Later on, he is scheduled to meet with President Zoran Milanovic.