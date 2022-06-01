Parliament: Ukrainian refugees to have same rights when enrolling in university

Share:







Source: N1, Ilustracija

Refugees from Ukraine will have the same rights as Croatian citizens when applying to institutions of higher education and study costs, State Secretary Ivica Susak said on Wednesday during a debate in parliament on the bill on the recognition of foreign educational qualifications.

“At the moment, we don’t know how many will apply. I believe that in July we will have complete data and we will go public with them,” said Susak, State Secretary at the Ministry of Science and Education.

In the debate, both the ruling majority and the parliamentary opposition pointed out the need to internationalise higher education in Croatia.

Today, Croatia does not attract third country-students due to visas, residence status, and we have the most expensive health insurance for third-country students, said State Secretary Susak.

He also pointed out the need for the harmonisation of academic and professional titles.