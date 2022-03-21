Parliament Speaker Jandrokovic: We must be ready for any form of threat

Share:







Source: N1

Parliament Speaker, Gordan Jandrokovic, called on Monday on "all parts of government" to show unity and responsibility in these challenging times of security, health, economic threats, to refrain from inflammatory rhetoric and "be ready for any form of threat."

“We all must be responsible and suppress any intolerance and urges for political showdowns. These difficult times require extra responsibility and seriousness from all protagonists of political life,” Jandrokovic said in an interview with state radio.

He said President Zoran Milanovic should work more to contribute to the country’s protection and security, rather than engage in useless showdowns with political opponents.

“Adding fuel to the fire and inappropriate statements and insults made at this moment will do no one any good. I appeal to everyone to dedicate themselves to working for the common good and to take priorities into account,” Jandrokovic said.

He said that as a member of the European Union and Nato, Croatia was now in a much better situation that before and was not alone. In coordination with the allies, Croatia will monitor the situation in its neighborhood, coordinate activities and take care of security, he added.

Jandrokovic described the statement by the Russian ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina that there may be plans for Croatia as “an implied threat” and “unacceptable rhetoric” used by the Russian authorities in the past month, but called for calm.

Speaking of the possible reintroduction of conscription, Jandrokovic said that Croatian people were highly aware of the present situation, that there was public support for reintroducing conscription, and that the government would take that into account.

“We need to find mechanisms to make some of the citizens ready for possible security challenges. It would be irresponsible to dismiss it and say that these are things of the past. We do not know what lies ahead. We have to prepare young generations, who do not know what war is, for possible challenges in the future,” Jandrokovic said.

He reassured citizens about electricity, gas, oil and food supplies, saying that about 80 per cent of electricity and 27 per cent of natural gas is domestically produced, while 51 per cent of gas comes from the LNG terminal at Omisalj on Krk island. About 25 per cent of oil is domestically produced and the rest is imported via the Omišalj terminal, and domestic wheat production covers over 100 percent of Croatian needs, he said.

“There are no threats that we might be left without energy supplies or that their prices might skyrocket and destroy the economy,” Jandrokovic said.