Parliament Speaker issues message for International Workers’ Day

Share:







Source: n1

Croatian Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic on Saturday issued a message on the occasion of International Workers' Day, noting that constant social dialogue and partnership between the state, employers and unions are necessary for improving the status of workers.

“Contributing to social security, equity and the economic stability of our country requires involvement of all stakeholders in the labour market and joint efforts,” said Jandrokovic.

Recalling that on 1 May 1886 protesting Chicago workers paved the way for the struggle for the recognition of workers’ basic rights and decent life based on fairer working conditions, Jandrokovic said that in the current time of many challenges, it was necessary to adapt to new working conditions.

“Those challenges also serve as additional encouragement to continue creating conditions in the Croatian society that will result in equal opportunities for everyone to work productively and have a decent salary,” he said, recalling that 1 May is also the Feast of St. Joseph the Worker and expressing gratitude to all workers who in the current challenging times do their job conscientiously, with commitment and to the benefit of their community.