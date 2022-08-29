Pahor: BiH must get candidate status, we must prevent Russian influence

Share:







Source: N1

Slovenian President Borut Pahor said at the 17th Bled Strategic Forum, on Monday, that Slovenia is doing everything in order for Bosnia to receive the candidate status for accession to the European Union this year, and that a possible conflict in BiH could put Europe in danger, noting that in this way they would prevent the Russian influence in the Western Balkans.

He said that Europe is on the brink of new divisions into interest blocs like 30 years ago, the democratic West and the totalitarian East.

“If it really turns out to be true that the consequences of the war in Ukraine will lead to a division into blocs, that is dangerous. If [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin’s goal is to expand his influence on countries that have pretensions to the EU and NATO, we will have problems. They [the blocs] will condition the states to determine themselves and this can be done by violent means. The question is where that border could be in the Western Balkans. It is a key issue for peace. The new sphere of Russia’s influence that is emerging will not leave many opportunities for countries to decide,” said Pahor.

He pointed out that the longer the EU enlargement process lasts, the greater will be Russia’s influence in this area. Slovenia is working on an effective solution to EU enlargement in the Western Balkans.

“That Russian division could go through the middle of the Balkans, and BiH is of key importance, thus we are doing everything to facilitate BiH’s access to the EU and persuade the EU. If conflicts escalate in BiH, it is a problem for Europe. Now we have to solve that problem, I call on our guest at the Forum, President of the European Commission Von der Layen, to give BiH the candidate status this year. I want to make a remark to my friend, the President of Serbia, Vucic, and tell him that they have a big role and agreement if it comes to the division of these interests in the Balkans,” said Pahor.

He added that this is a complex issue and must be approached that way.

“Serbia would be willing to risk moving away from Russia if it received firm guarantees in the EU. We must do everything to convince Serbia to strengthen its policy towards Western Europe and thus solve the problems in BiH and between Belgrade and Pristina. Serbian official policy must reject the so-called initiative of the ‘Serbian world,’ reject separatist tendencies in BiH and end the dialogue with Pristina. The EU has the most responsible decision here,” Slovenian President Borut Pahor concluded.