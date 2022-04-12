Over 700 kilos of waste removed from beaches and seabed around Solta island

Share:







Source: Boris HORVAT / AFP /ilustracija

Participants in a "green" regatta on Monday removed abandoned waste from beaches and the seabed around the island of Solta.

During the cleanup, more than 700 kilograms of waste was collected. Most of it was plastic, which poses the biggest threat to marine life.

The “Cleaning Sailing Race Regatta”, held on that Adriatic island off the second Croatian city of Split, included 12 divers who removed the waste from the seabed.

The partners in this campaign are the Split-based Sunce association and the Biotherm cosmetics and healthcare items brand.

Gabrijela Medunic-Orlic, the executive director of the Sunce association, said that nowadays, public beaches are kept in good shape by local utility companies, however, other beaches are often full of litter and the utility companies do not have enough workers to clean them up.