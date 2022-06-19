Over 6,000 VIP guests expected at Ultra Europe music festival

Share:







Source: Borna Filic/PIXSELL

Tens of thousands of electronic music fans are expected to attend the eighth edition of the Ultra Europe festival in the southern Croatian Adriatic city of Split on 8-10 July, the organisers announced at a press conference earlier this week.

“We expect over 6,000 VIP guests, which will make it the biggest VIP event in the world. 43 private jets have already announced their arrival,” Joe Basic, the owner of the MPG Live company, said on behalf of the organisers.

“This is proof that Ultra Europe is on the world map of the jet set. The guests are coming from Singapore, Miami, Las Vegas and Los Angeles, so that between 8 and 10 July Croatia will indeed be a destination for the whole world,” he added.

Basic confirmed that already now five per cent more tickets have been sold than in the record-breaking 2019.

Tonci Glavina, State Secretary at the Ministry of Tourism and Sport, said that Ultra Europe is a strategic project of the government and the Croatian Tourism Board, adding that the Institute of Public Finance has carried out a study to measure the festival’s contribution to the country’s tourism industry and economy.

“Ultra contributes roughly HRK 284 million (€38m) or 0.08 per cent of GDP,” Glavina said, noting that the festival has a marketing value for the global positioning of Croatia of €25 million.

This year’s lineup includes Above & Beyond, Amelie Lens, DJ Snake, Marco Carola, Marshmello, Nicky Romero and Steve Aoki, Acraze, Airod, Anna, Frank Walker, Ilario Alicante, Krewella, Sam Feldt and Sofi Tukker.

Ultra Europe will be followed by parties on nearby islands as part of the Destination Ultra programme, including the Brac Regatta and a party at the 585 Club on the island of Brac on 11 July, Ultra Beach at the Carpe Diem Beach Club and Resistance Hvar on the island of Hvar on 12 July, and the Destination Ultra closing party at Fort George on the island of Vis on 13 July.