Over 100 irregular migrants attempt to depart from Slovenia to Italy by train

Source: Pixabay

The Slovenian police on Wednesday caught 103 migrants travelling to Italy by train after they had left two asylum centres in Ljubljana and Logac, Slovenia.

The police in the seaport of Koper reported that after receiving tips they foiled an attempt by a group of 103 migrants to illegally travel to Italy by train.

On Wednesday night, the police removed them from the train at the Divaca station. Most of those irregular migrants were from Afghanistan, India, Nepal, Burundi, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Guinea, Ghana, Congo, Cameroon, and Cuba.

The police will file reports against them for attempted illegal crossing of the border.