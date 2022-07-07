Outgoing finance minister Maric: This is the best time for me to leave politics

Share:







Source: N1 / Domagoj Novokmet

Outgoing Finance Minister, Zdravko Maric, held a news conference on Thursday in which he didn't offer an explanation for his sudden resignation. "It is now the best time for me to quit my job because all the most important goals in the field of public finances have been achieved," Martic said, adding that he did not have any plans for a new position.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting, Maric said that European Union’s economy ministers’ “certain decision” on approving Croatia joining the euro zone next week would be the “highlight” of his involvement in the government, and that this completes the government’s achievements in the field of public finances.

“The tangible results, goals and priorities that have been set have been achieved,” said Maric. “I feel a sense of satisfaction, fulfillment, and pride, about being part of the team that achieved all that. The same feeling tells me that this is the moment to make this decision. This is the best moment (to step down),” he said.

He sent a message to Croatians that “despite all the economic and financial challenges, Croatia is doing better than ever” and is much more resilient to crises than before.

“I no longer see myself in politics at the moment, I want to head in another direction,” said Maric.

Maric was appointed in 2016 as a non-party minister, in the shortlived technocratic cabinet of former PM, Tihomir Oreskovic, himself a non-party official. Maric lasted six and a half years on the job, in cabinets of Oreskovic’s successor, PM Andrej Plenkovic, even though Maric never officially joined the ruling HDZ party.

Prior to his cabinet post, Maric had worked as an executive at the privately-owned food and retail giant Agrokor, which has since collapsed and ended up in state receivership, before taken over by creditors in a debt-for-equity deal.

As for his successor, Marko Primorac, a university professor of public finance with no experience in executive roles, Maric said that he knew him professionally and that they had cooperated in the past. “I am certain he will do a good job,” added Maric.

Maric underlined that “at the moment” he does not have anything “agreed, contracted, or promised with any state or European institution or any private company or firm” because of his personal principles and legal obligations. He added that he considered his job as a minister to be his second most important role in life after that of a father. He also said that he is in good physical and mental health and “in his best years.”

He thanked Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and former PM Tihomir Oreskovic and former and current colleagues, members of the government, HDZ and citizens, as well as his family and the media, for their support.