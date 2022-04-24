Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter on Sunday

Share:







Orthodox Christians across the world are celebrating Easter, the greatest Christian holiday, on Sunday according to the Julian calendar.

Believers greet each other with the words: “Hristos voskrse! – Vaistinu voskrse” (Christ is risen! – He is truly resurrected), until Ascension Day, which is celebrated on May 26 this year.

Orthodox Christians traditionally colour eggs for Easter, and the first one that is coloured is set aside until the next Easter. It symbolises the birth of life, and the red colour represents the blood of Crist.

This is the first year since the coronavirus pandemic began that locals across the region will be able to celebrate Easter as usual, in churches and with their relatives, friends and neighbours, as the coronavirus-related measures have been abolished.