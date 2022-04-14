Opposition’s motion for no confidence vote in 3 ministers turned down

Share:







Source: Robert Anic/PIXSELL

The government on Thursday turned down a motion, launched by the conservative populist Most party, for a vote of no confidence in Deputy Prime Minister Boris Milosevic and the Ministers of Labour and Economy, Josip Aladrovic and Tomislav Coric respectively.

The motion is turned down, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said at the government’s meeting.

The opposition Most party tabled the motion after an investigation was opened against Milosevic on suspicion of alleged involvement in a case of favouritism in awarding grants to SMEs, and after an investigation was opened against Aladrovic on suspicion that he was allegedly implicated in a case of nepotism in employment in the public sector.

Most insisted on Coric’s replacement due to his alleged involvement in a scandal dubbed “Wind Parks”.