Opposition Peasant Party supports Milanovic in obstructing NATO enlargement

Source: N1

"The Croatian Peasant Party (HSS) stated on Thursday that it backed President Zoran Milanovic's advocacy of making the admission of Finland and Sweden to NATO conditional on amending the electoral law in Bosnia and Herzegovina," state agency Hina said.

Kreso Beljak, leader of this opposition party, said in a statement that the party’s presidency supported President Milanovic’s position on the topic of the two Nordic countries’ NATO membership.

Hina did not say how many MPs HSS has.

“The HSS recalls that its sister party in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the HSS BiH, also supported Milanovic,” Hina added.

On 16 May, HSS BiH leader Mario Karamatic said in a Facebook post that he can see “the point, interest and advantage” in “what Milanovic is doing” and asked that he continue doing so.

“Mr President, please do not abandon us like many others who have done so for whatever reason,” Karamatic wrote in his post.

Concerning the issue of abortion, the HSS Croatia says that it fully supports women’s right to choice and that it is against any initiatives that would usher in a legal ban on abortion. Beljak also said that his party advocates the introduction of mandatory sex education in schools.