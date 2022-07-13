Opposition MPs criticise government for not tackling energy supply

Share:







Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

With the heating season only three months away, the government is not taking any action to try and secure a stable energy supply in Croatia, MP Ivana Kekin of the Green-Left Bloc said on Wednesday.

She said in parliament that while all of Europe was talking about energy supply in the coming autumn and winter, the Croatian government was avoiding the topic.

At the beginning of the year, the EU decided that all gas storage facilities must be 80% full by 1 November, while Croatia has only one storage which is barely 20% full now, less than at the same time last year, Kekin said, adding that the government has no clue where it will procure gas.

She also accused the government of pursuing a policy which favoured Russian interests by awarding the job of leasing additional gas capacity to the PPD company.

MP Anka Mrak-Taritas (GLAS) criticised the prime minister for not giving recommendations on energy saving.

Our behaviour will have to change for the sake of energy saving, not just because of Russia but also because of environmental protection and energy transition, she said, calling for taking action now.