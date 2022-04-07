Opposition MP pushes for Parliament to allow access to abortion at all hospitals

Share:







Source: N1

The head of the liberal Glas party and its sole MP, Anka Mrak-Taritas, said on Thursday that she would launch a parliamentary procedure to oblige the government to ensure access to termination of pregnancy services at all hospitals in Croatia.

Mrak-Taritas told a news conference that the regulations allowing the right to conscientious objection in medical care were “rather fluid” and could be broadly interpreted, which was why the application of the right to conscientious objection became the main obstacle to the access to abortion in healthcare institutions.

Mrak-Taritas presented data collected by the Platform for Reproductive Justice NGO showing that in 2020, out of 29 public healthcare institutions that had licences for abortion, eight did not provide these services as all doctors and staff working there applied their the right to conscientious objection.