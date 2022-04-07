Opposition in favour of health minister’s replacement

Share:







Opposition MPs on Thursday strongly criticised Health Minister Vili Beros for awarding lucrative jobs to his acquaintance Vinko Kojundzic and his Cuspis company, as well as the fact that investigators in the case did not act based on findings by the State Audit Office but based on an anonymous report.

MP Domagoj Hajdukovic of the Social Democrats club said the case showed that the state itself did not trust its institutions.

“We constantly emphasise that trust in state institutions is very important and encourage citizen to trust them, while the state takes action not on the basis of findings of an audit but based on an anonymous report, which is wrong,” he said.

“A report by the State Audit Office should be the alarm based on which to act,” he added.

Hajdukovic said he believes that a government reshuffle should also include Beros as well as Agriculture Minister Marija Vuckovic, noting that Croatia was extremely inactive in the farm sector and the minister should leave due to incompetence.

Social Democratic Party (SDP) MP Sabina Glasovac said the government was generating scandals on a weekly basis.

Instead of being successful in post-earthquake reconstruction, preparations for entry to the euro area or in alleviating the impact of rising inflation on households, the government is successful in generating a large number of scandals, Glasovac said.

The MP wondered what reports by the State Audit Office served for if state institutions did not act on them.