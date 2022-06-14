Only 16% of Croatian high school seniors aware of information on contraception

Share:







Source: N1

Only 16% of senior high school students in Croatia have any basic knowledge about contraceptive methods, which has prompted the Croatian Institute of Public Health (HZJZ) to launch an awareness campaign about sexual and reproductive health.

The preliminary results of a survey, conducted by the HZJZ in the last school year on a sample of 1,208 senior high school students from across Croatia, show that 355 students (29.3%) had some kind of sexual intercourse. Of the 355 sexually active students, only 57 (16%) had basic knowledge of contraceptive methods.

In an effort to provide young people with access to accurate and verified information, the HZJZ is organising a campaign from 15 June to 4 September as part of the Healthy Life project, with First Lady Sanja Music-Milanovic as the project leader.

“The campaign is focusing on young people, who are often faced with confusing and contradictory information from unreliable sources,” the HZJZ said in a press release.

The national campaign will involve prevention messages that will be displayed on info panels, in locker rooms, on beaches and on posters in pharmacies throughout Croatia.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of all citizens, especially young people, about the importance of preserving and improving sexual and reproductive health.

This year’s campaign will provide online education through posts and quizzes on social networks. Prizes will be awarded for the most original photos, videos and slogans, as well as for the fastest correct answers in the quizzes.