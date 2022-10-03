Online vacancy index shows labor demand remained strong in September

Share:







Source: Photo by Mateus Campos Felipe on Unsplash

The Online Vacancy Index (OVI) compiled by the Institute of Economics, Zagreb showed that labor demand remained strong in September, with salespersons, waiters, teachers, warehouse workers and accountants as most sought-after jobs.

The OVI is a monthly index of online job ads developed by local analysts in cooperation with the MojPosao.hr job website. It aims to track information on labor demand.

“In line with labor market movements in the past year and a half, OVI index showed that labor demand in September this year has remained strong. Compared to September 2021 and September of the pre-pandemic year of 2019, labor demand in September 2022 increased by 13.7 percent and 26.6 percent respectively,” the Institute said in an unsigned statement published on their website on Monday.

“A similar conclusion can be drawn from quarterly data: in Q3 2022, labor demand increased by 9.9 and 31.2 percent compared to the third quarter in 2021 and 2019 respectively. The most sought-after occupations in September this year were salesperson, waiter, teacher, warehouse worker and accountant. 48.5 percent of job advertisements offered fixed-term employment, while 42 percent offered permanent employment.

“An increase in the number of job advertisements mentioning the possibility of working from home can also be noticed. The number of such advertisements increased from 1.7 percent in September 2021 to 2.5 percent in September 2022. A similar growth trend is also present with job advertisements targeting pensioners. These advertisements rose to 3 percent in September this year from 2.5 percent in September 2021,” the statement said.