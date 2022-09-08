Online job index indicates increased labor demand in August

Share:







Source: Firmbee.com on Unsplash / Ilustracija

The Online Vacancy Index (OVI), an index which tracks online job ads, inched up in August for the 18th month in a row. In August 2022, labor the index indicated that demand for labor was 10.2 percent up year-on-year and 32.5 percent up from August 2019.

The recent findings were released by the Zagreb Institute of Economics, which compiles the OVI index on a monthly basis developed in cooperation with the MojPosao job search website to provide timely information on trends in labor demand.

Although labor demand in August is traditionally lower compared to June or July this year’s index showed that at the height of the summer season labor demand was still strong, the institute said in a press release, noting that the most sought-after jobs were for salespersons, waiters, cooks, warehouse workers and construction workers. The seventh-ranked job was school teacher, an indication that the approaching new school year.

About 50 percent of job ads online were for fixed-term jobs, and 42 percent for permanent employment. Ads offering remote work have been on the rise, and in August their share in the total number of ads was 2.6 percent, while as many as 4.1 percent of ads were looking for pensioners.