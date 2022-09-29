One fatality reported in the heavy downpour which inundated Rijeka on Wednesday

Share:







Source: Nel Pavletic/PIXSELL

A man was killed in heavy rainfall which inundated the northern Adriatic city of Rijeka on Wednesday evening, flooding the city center and damaging many buildings.

Local police said a body of a man was found. According to witnesses, the man was knocked down by a torrent flooding the street. The water then carried him about 50 meters where he hot stuck under a partially submerged parked van and eventually drowned.

In only about two hours on Wednesday evening the city was inundated with large amount of rainfall, which led to violent torrents in city streets. The city center was reportedly completely under water. Firefighters had numerous interventions, including pulling children out of a flooded daycare.

Authorities say the city received 222 liters of rainfall per square meter in only a couple of hours, which is more than the average total the city usually gets throughout the month September. Although rainfall eased, it continue to rain on Thursday morning and forecasts say it will continue raining all day.