Ombudswoman supports demands by parents of children with special needs

Source: Photo by Aditya Romansa on Unsplash

Ombudswoman for Persons with Disabilities Anka Slonjsak on Friday supported the proposal by a civic initiative of parents whose children have special needs for an increase in the allowance granted to parents who go on leave for the purpose of looking after a child with severe disabilities.

Slonjsak said the allowance was been increased at the time when other allowances regulated by the Maternity and Parental Allowances Act were increased.

She said that she had warned of that fact when the law was amended in 2017, resulting in a significant increase in all allowances, except for the allowance granted for the period of leave taken to care for a child with severe disabilities, which was increased by only 5% while all the other allowances were increased between 20 and 40% of the tax base.

Care for persons with disabilities is a constitutional obligation for Croatia while persons with disabilities, as well as children with special needs and their families, are guaranteed a certain level of living standards under the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Slonjsak said.