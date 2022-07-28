Okoli underground gas storage facility currently 51% full, says minister

Share:







Source: Luka Stanzl/PIXSELL

Economy and Sustainable Development Minister Davor Filipovic on Thursday presented the updated information that Okoli underground gas storage facility was currently 51% full.

The underground storage complex is to be 90% full by 1 October.

The national electricity provider Hrvatska Elektroprivreda (HEP) has recently been authorised to fill the storage facility, and €400 million has been set aside for that purpose, said the minister at a news conference.

Everything is going according to plan, he said recalling that apart from Okoli, the LNG terminal at Krk also provides Croatia with natural gas supplies.